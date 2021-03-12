Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 48,896 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.44. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

