Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE USB opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.