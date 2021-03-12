Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of The Hershey worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

