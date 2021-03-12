Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 160,865 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 343.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,865 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

