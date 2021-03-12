Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 182,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in NIO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

