Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 64,033 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,033 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in W. P. Carey by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.