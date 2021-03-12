Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 64,033 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

