Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,454 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

