Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,322 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

