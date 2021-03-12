Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,577 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

