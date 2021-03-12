Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

