Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.