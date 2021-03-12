Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

MCO stock opened at $290.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average of $280.02. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

