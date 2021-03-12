Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 257,218 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.