Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,851 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $369.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

