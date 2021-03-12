Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $479,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

