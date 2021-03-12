Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of VeriSign worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $202.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

