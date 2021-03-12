Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,942 shares of company stock worth $145,567,946. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $342.11 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 438.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.