Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $290.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.94 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

