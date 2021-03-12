Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.85 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $6,494,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

