Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,851 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

CP stock opened at $369.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

