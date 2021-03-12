Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

