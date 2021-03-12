Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.68 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $8,213,472. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

