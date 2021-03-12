Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $280.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

