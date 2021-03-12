Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.99 Million Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 2.83% of Blue Bird worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 20.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $751.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

