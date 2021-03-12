Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

