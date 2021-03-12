Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.92 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.