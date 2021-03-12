Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.11 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,959 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

