Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.68 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.