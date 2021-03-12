Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.68 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

