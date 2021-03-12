Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

