Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Square were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

