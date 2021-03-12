Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 16,174.1% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 691,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,737,000 after purchasing an additional 687,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CSX by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 865,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 647,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

