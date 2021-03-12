Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

