Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

