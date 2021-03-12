Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 521.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,705 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,877,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,990,000 after buying an additional 550,540 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,447,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,242,000 after buying an additional 460,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.