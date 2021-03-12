Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

