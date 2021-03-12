Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 243,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

