Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,536 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

