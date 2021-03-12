Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 22,481 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.88% of Compass Minerals International worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 211,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

