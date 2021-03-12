Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 440,705 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 521.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.