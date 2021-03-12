Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,877 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

