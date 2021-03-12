Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 721 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

