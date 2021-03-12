Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 790 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

NYSE:PNC opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $181.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

