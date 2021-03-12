Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,378 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.