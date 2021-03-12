Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 235.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of NetApp worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

