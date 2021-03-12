Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,581,000 after buying an additional 1,744,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

