Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

