Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,558 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

