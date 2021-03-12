Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

